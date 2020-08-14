Sri Lanka Cricket felicitates two veteran umpires on retirement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday felicitated two renowned cricket umpires -- DN Pathirana and KRP Doolwala -- who retired from officiating duties after a service of over 20 years.

"Both Pathirana and female umpire Doolwala were presented with mementos and a cash reward at a simple ceremony held at the SLC Headquarters in Maitland Place, SLC said in a statement.

Pathirana served as a leading umpire from 1982 to 2006 in the domestic circuit and has officiated 30 One Day International matches in addition to appearing in 8 Test matches as a reserve umpire.

Doolwala was a former Sri Lanka women's player, who took up to umpiring after her playing days and served as an umpire for over two decades.

At the time of her retirement, she was a Sara Trophy qualified umpire at SLC. Pathirana and Doolwala were presented with cash awards at the occasion organised by SLC Umpires' Committee Chairman, Deepal Madurapperuma and SLC Head of Domestic Cricket, Chinthaka Edirimanne. (ANI)



Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article above are those of the authors' and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publishing house. Unless otherwise noted, the author is writing in his/her personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be thought to represent official ideas, attitudes, or policies of any agency or institution.